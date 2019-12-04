Breezy Today – Colder for the Middle of Next Week

The map above is a computer model showing temperature difference from average for next Weds. AM (the 11th). Red is warmer than average, blue is colder than average and purple is REALLY colder than average. You can see a nice slug of Arctic air moves down into the Central U.S. with temps. up to 15 deg. colder than average. The GFS model gives Grand Rapids temps. into the 40s early next week (so our snow is going to melt), then 38° at midnight Mon. night…down to 28° at daybreak Tue….down to 21° by Tue. evening and then we hold around 18° to 20° Wed. afternoon. That kind of cold is likely to wake up the lake-effect snow machine.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 4 am Thurs.

In the meantime, it gets a little windy today and tonight. The NWS has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 4 am Thu. for waves up to 4-9 feet on Lake Michigan. That’s significant, but not quite as bad as the storm/winds last week.

Wind Futurecast for Wed. PM

The Wind Futurecast takes average (sustained winds up to 21-26 mph at the lakeshore (gusts 35-40 likely) and around 20 mph inland. It’ll stay breezy into Wed. night. Tues. of next week should be another windy day as the cold air arrives.

U.S. Snow cover

45.4% of the U.S. had snow on the ground Tue. AM – that’s a high percentage. Snow covered much of the West, North Central, Great Lakes and Northeast. Snow cover in Mi ranged from nothing south of I-94 to 30″ south of Grand Marais in the U.P. That spot 10 miles south of Grand Marais has already had 83″ of snow this season.

% of Sunshine in G.R.

Here’s the percent of sunshine over the last week. We had 0% again yesterday (the 3rd). So, in the last week, Grand Rapids has had just 18 minutes of sunshine, that’s all. Over the last 33 days, Grand Rapids has had just 16.7% of possible sunshine.

Lake Michigan Satellite Picture from Tue. PM

Here’s the Southern Lake Michigan MODIS satellite pic. from Tue. PM. It was sunny with no snow on the ground in N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin – cloudy in MI.

Satellite pic. of Chicago Tue. PM

If you look at the satellite pic., you’ll see a small stripe of clouds just SE of Chicago. The pic. above from the Chicago Water Intake shows that strip of clouds on the left side of the picture.