Nearly two dozen tornadoes touched down in the Southern U.S. on Wednesday. One tornado in Dallas Co., Alabama near Selma (west of Montgomery) picked up this boat and wrapped it around a tree! Here’s a close-up view (from the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative):

Close up of boat high off the ground wrapped around a tree

I saw a similar scene when I viewed tornado damage in Siren, Wisconsin (appropriate name for a town under a tornado warning). The boat in Siren wasn’t very far off the ground.