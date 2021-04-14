Boat Capsizes off Louisiana Coast

A boat capsized in rough seas south of Grand Isle, Louisiana Tuesday afternoon. it was a 129-foot “lift boat” and had a crew of 18. So far, four were rescued by other boats and two were rescued by the Coast Guard. The body of one crew member has been recovered and as I write this, there are still 11 missing.

Coast Guard pulling a survivor out of the water.

Several ‘Good Samaritan’ vessels in the vicinity immediately responded to a rescue beacon signaled at 4:30 p.m. The Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris responded quickly. A National Weather Service station located three miles northeast of Grand Isle recorded a wind gust of 75 mph during the height of the storm. There was an unofficial estimate of waves off the coast as high as 50 feet! Video of the waves. Wind Tue. PM at Grand Isle. More video. Storm surge into Grand Isle. Jeanerette LA had 6.45″ of rain in less than 4 hours. An oil rig measured a wind gust to 112 mph over the open water.

Roof off an Elementary School in Metarie LA

Severe thunderstorms pounded southern Louisiana and coastal waters of Gulf of Mexico. The winds tore the roof off an elementary school in Metarie LA. No one at the school was injured.

Also: Beautiful waterspout in Rwanda. Another view of the waterspout. Pic. of the 3% crescent moon. Snow on Mt. St. Helens in Washington State. Nice dust devil. Snow in Marquette. Blowing sand in Gulfport MS. Recurving typhoon in the Western Pacific means the cool trough should linger in the Eastern U.S. another 1/2 month. Another eruption of the LaLaSoufriere Volcano. Snowfall: 9.5″ at Noonan and Crosby ND, 8.5″ near Minot ND. Deer gather on a frosty morning in Kent, England.