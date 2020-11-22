Bill’s Blog Approaching 15 Years Old

This picture came across my facebook memories and I thought I’d write just to say “hi” to some old friends that used to comment on the blog topics (when we had comments). Michael V. who has his own weather website got some of us together 5 years ago down near Kalamazoo.

I don’t know the exact day the blog started, but I know it goes back at least as far as December 2005. I was excited to be able to post at any time of the day or night and to post what I didn’t have time to talk about on TV.

It’s been really fun for me and I hope you’ve enjoyed coming here to the blog to spend a few minutes of your day. Thanks to all of you – and have an awesome Thanksgiving!