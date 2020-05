The first 11 days of May were 7.7° cooler than average in Grand Rapids. We’ll stay cooler than average today (Tue.) and Wed. After that a significant pattern change will bring us temperatures in back to average (upper 60s to near 70°) and bring out the blossoms and leaves on the trees. I could see our first 80-degree temperatures early next week.

We may be done with frost/freeze after Wed. AM – so those of you itchin’ to get to the garden may be able to do that.