Big Severe Weather Day in Oregon and Washington?

There could be a significant severe weather outbreak this PM/night in Washington (state) and Oregon this Saturday (5/30/20) PM/evening. This is the first time ever that an Enhanced Severe Weather Outlook has been issued for Washington and Oregon (since they started outlining Enhanced Outlooks in 2014) The Storm Prediction Center says:

"...severe thunderstorms, offering destructive winds and hail, are expected today over parts of the interior Pacific Northwest, east of the Cascades."

Storm Prediction Center Severe Wind Forecast for Sat. PM 5 30 20

The greatest threat in WA/OR will be strong thunderstorm winds with a +30% chance of a severe wind (+58 mph) gust within 25 miles of a given point in the red area on the map.



Go to: Most Recent Image

Here’s NW U.S. radar. Pockets of heavy rain have been falling down to N California. Severe thunderstorm warnings have already been issued this AM in Washington State.

Grand Rapids radar

In the meantime, there is an outside chance of a stray sprinkle or light shower this PM in Lower Michigan, with the best chance east of Lansing and Jackson. Here’s GRR radar.