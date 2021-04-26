Below Average Severe Weather in 2021

Here’s a map showing where tornadoes occurred from Jan. 1 – April 15. The tallying is a little delayed so survey teams can confirm tornadoes with storm surveys and so that duplicate sightings of the same tornado can be eliminated.

You can see the one tornado Michigan had…on April 10 at Preservation Lakes, south of Cutlerville in Kent County. There were no tornadoes in Lower Michigan in all of 2020.

Alabama has had the most tornadoes this year…69, with Texas a distance second with 44. After that Mississippi has had 24 and Louisiana 20. So severe weather has been concentrated in the South. There have been very few tornadoes in the Central and Northern Plains: 3 in Oklahoma, 2 in Kansas (same as California), 1 in Nebraska and none in the Dakotas.

Tornado Probability Map for April 26

The map above shows the probability of a tornado today – April 26 – within 25 miles of a given point. Climatologically, the highest probability of a tornado is in Central Oklahoma. There’s a higher risk of a tornado in southern Lower Michigan than in Brownsville TX or Miami FL.

Cool Pattern Brings Average April Temperature Back to Average

Grand Rapids has now had 13 days in a row with cooler than average temperatures. That’s brought the average temperature for the month down to just 0.3° warmer than average. We also continue the overall dry pattern. Grand Rapids has had 65% of average rainfall-to-date for April and 72% of average precipitation since January 1.

Ship “Alpena” docked at the Port of Muskegon

Also: This ship pulled into Lake Muskegon Sunday, coming down from he U.P. It’s the “Alpena”, a cement carrier that’s been on the Great Lakes since 1942 – which makes this ship 79 years old – and still doing the job!