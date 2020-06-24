Below Average Number of Tornadoes This Year in the U.S.

This graph shows the number of tornadoes in the U.S. from June 1-22 this year compared to average. We started out with an above average number of tornadoes, but a very quiet late May and June have brought the count well below the average number-to-date of 979. The current number to date of 812 is 167 below average. This is a preliminary count. The number is likely to drop as duplicate reports of the same tornado are eliminated.

Tornado near Dougherty OK on 4 22 20

We had 351 tornadoes in April, but May – often the month with the most tornadoes in the U.S. – saw only 140 twisters. The total for June 1-22 is just 79 twisters – and that’s fewer than the number that we had in January.

Storm reports from Michigan so far in 2020

Here’s severe weather reports from Michigan for 2020. Blue dots are wind damage, green dots are reports of hail 1″ or greater in diameter. We have not had a tornado in Michigan this year so far. The annual average for the state is 16.

A home on Gettysburg Drive in Georgetown Township, near Hudsonville, that was hit by downed trees in a storm on June 10, 2020.

Many of our wind damage reports came on June 10, when thunderstorms moved through the area, producing winds as high as 75 mph.

We do have a chance of thunderstorms starting late Friday and some of those could be strong.