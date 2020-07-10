This is the first day of the week that has not been declared a Clean Air Action Day. Something different today – some scattered showers and thundershowers and the possibility of some dangerous currents on Lake Michigan.

The National Weather service has posted a Beach Hazards Statement that runs from this afternoon through Saturday morning. It’s for Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Berrien Co. in Michigan and the Indiana counties that border Lake Michigan. Waves could increase to 15-30 knots with waves up to 3-6 feet. The NWS says:

* WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The north side of north piers will be especially dangerous. This includes the pier at Holland State Park and the north beach in South Haven. Strong currents will occur near the piers.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. The stronger wind and waves will likely knock down the lake water temperatures just a bit, as cooler water is mixed in from below the surface. : With the possibility of scattered showers or thundershowers, here's G.R. radar

and regional radar:



Go to: Loop of this image

We’ll be slightly cooler today and over the weekend, with daytime temperatures back closer to average in the low-mid 80s.

Power Outages at 4: 30 am Friday



At 4:30 am, there were 6,450 Consumers Energy customers without power, including 2,051 in Kent County. Most of them were on the near northwest side of Grand Rapids.

Storm reports from July 9 Thursday

Here’s storm reports from Thursday…no tornadoes, but a fair number of wind and hail reports. Here’s a list of storm reports from W. Michigan (tree down at Colfax and Taylor in G.R., some tree damage and hail in Byron Center and Cutlerville, including at the Tangers Mall), N. Michigan (hail and trees down in Montmorency Co. and E. Michigan (tree damage in Livingston and St. Clair. Counties.

Wind Damage in the Cutlerville/Byron Center Area – likely a wet microburst – from John Joy

Nationally, winds hit 87 mph near Maxwell NE and baseball-sized hail pelted Hermosa SD.

Look at the heat in Texas



Also: 24-hour rainfall over the Midwest. I’ve had 3.13″ of rain in the last 24 hours at my house. The ground really soaked it in. Heavy rains continue to cause problems in Japan. Nice sunlit shower here. Ellen writes about algae blooms in W. Michigan. My daughter works here. The spinning clouds of Tropical Storm Fay. Pink sunset at a Minnesota lake. Pic. from an airplane of a t-storm over Denver. Thunderstorm with lightning. Strong wind and 1″ hail in this storm. Minnesota tornado from Wednesday. Nice lightning pic. Video of MN tornado. Comet Neowise. National High/Low temps for Thursday July 09: 114 at Death Valley, CA; 26 at Harbison Meadow, CO, Snider Basin, WY, Copper Basin, ID, Stanley, ID.