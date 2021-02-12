Awesome Satellite View of Lake Superior Thursday Afternoon

That’s a pretty cool picture of Lake Superior from Thursday PM. On the west side of the lake, the wind is northwest and on the east side of the lake, the wind is northeast. The low temperature Thurs. AM dropped to -31 at Wakefield and -29 at Watersmeet and Stonington. There’s more ice than not now between Isle Royale and the mainland.

The LakeMichigan satellite pic. from Thurs. PM shows mostly sunny skies over much of Lower Michigan with clouds over Lake Michigan and a line of solid clouds and snow showers from near Manistee to the Chicago area. Evanston IL reported 2″ of snow.

Thursday morning at the Muskegon Channel

This picture from the camera at the Muskegon Channel (from NOAA Coastwatch) shows sunshine at the shore and you can see the clouds out over the lake.

South Haven Channel Thursday Morning 2/11/21

Same story at the S. Haven Channel – some sun at the shore and darker clouds (snow showers) out over the lake. Some relatively big blocks of ice floating there.

Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse Thursday AM

Here’s the Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse Thursday AM. You can see ice at the shore…looking out the gray water kind of blends into the gray sky over Lake Huron.

Chicago Thursday 5 pm

This view from the Chicago water intake shows pretty solid ice from the water intake to downtown Chicago (about 2.75 miles away). It’s certainly not safe to walk on though. At the water intake, the high temp. Thursday was 23.5° and the low temperature was 17.8°.

Lake Erie Satellite picture

Here’s the Lake Erie Satellite picture. There’s certainly more ice on the lake than there as a week ago. In fact, on Feb. 5, Lake Erie had only a 12.2% ice cover.

Great Lakes Ice Extent Thursday PM

Great Lakes ice extent increased from 24.7% on Wed. to 27.0% on Thursday. Lake Michigan increased from 17.7% to 21.3%.

Here’s the latest Grand Rapids National Weather Service Forecast Discussion and current Michigan weather observations. Radar below: