Awesome ISS Flyover This Evening

There will be an awesome flyover of the International Space Station this evening (Sat.) at 8:55 pm.  Look to the northwest – the station will appear and move straight toward you, coming directly overhead.  It’ll then move to the southeast and disappear shortly before reaching the horizon.  It should be visible for nearly 6 minutes. 

While you’re waiting for the ISS, see if you can find the Big Dipper, Cassiopeia (looks like a “W”) and the bright star, Sirius (in the southwestern sky).

And, check out this weeks Sky at a Glancespaceweather.comgallery of pics. of the Northern Lightsthe Grand Rapids Area Astronomical Assnhttps://www.kasonline.org/Shoreline Astronomical AssnNASA Image of the Day.

