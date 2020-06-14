Average Number of Tornadoes in June

The map above shows the average number of tornadoes for each state in the month of June. As we move into summer, the number of tornadoes goes way down in the South (only on, e in Mississippi and Alabama) and up in the Midwest (18 in Minnesota ties for 3rd highest. Wisconsin gets more tornadoes in June than Oklahoma.

Oregon just beat their June average. This is the second tornado of the year for Oregon.

Michigan averages 4 tornadoes in June and 16 during the year. So, Minnesota gets more tornadoes in June than Michigan gets all year. Not many tornadoes in New England in June. The Worchester MA Tornado of June 9, 1953 was a big exception.

Tornadoes in the U.S. from Jan. 1 2020 to June 10, 2020

So far we have not had any tornadoes in the state of Michigan this year. The state with the most tornadoes so far this year is Mississippi (98), followed by Texas (86), Alabama (67) and Georgia (65).