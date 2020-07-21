August Should Be Another Warmer Than Average Month

The map above is the forecast of August temperatures relative to average from the Climate Prediction Center. Michigan and much of the country is expected to see warmer than average temperatures. The average high temperature for Grand Rapids falls from 83° on 8/1 to 78° on 8/31. The warmer than average trend is likely to continue into September.

In other news…the tropics:

We have one tropical storm and one tropical depression in the Eastern Pacific. Douglas may reach hurricane strength as it continues moving west and will likely impact Hawaii next weekend as a minimal tropical storm or tropical depression. It’ll be breezy and they’ll get some squalls over the weekend, but Douglas will not be a big deal for our 50th state.

In the Atlantic…we have a disturbance (not even a tropical depression) over Cuba that we’ll continue to track and a disturbance well east of the Caribbean that will track west and could become a tropical storm.

Here’s the latest temperature forecast from the CFSv2 model It’s forecasting near average temperatures for the Great Lakes for the December to February period…warmer than average in the West, the High Plains and much of the South.