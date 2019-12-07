Arctic Air Still Coming Next Week

This is the GRR NWS graphic on the snow and cold coming for the middle of next week. Colder air will pour on into West Michigan on Tuesday with temps. falling into the 20s. Daytime temps. Weds. will likely hold between 15 and 20…then mid 20s on Thursday…temps. will moderate back to 35-40 for next Saturday. I could certainly see a few school closings around the middle of next week.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory

In the meantime, we have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for areas north of Holland that will be in effect from 7 pm today to 7 pm Sunday. This is for wind gusts up to 40 mph and waves as high as 6-10 feet.

The weekend should be dry…with rain showers moving in Sunday night and continuing into Monday…the cold air turns the rain to snow on Tuesday and falling temps. will cause roads to become slippery. Cold with NW-flow lake-effect snow on Wed.

Thunderstorm Probability Map from SPC



This (above) is the Thunderstorm Probability Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Sat./Sat. night. The only places to see a chance of a t-storm today are California and SW Oregon.

Three Tropical Cyclones

There are 3 tropical cyclones in the western Indian Ocean. “Ambali” was up to Category 5 briefly, but is weakening now and is still a good distance from any land. “Pawan” has come onshore in E. Africa and “Belna” is north of the island of Madagascar.

Also: PG&E announced a $13.5-billion settlement for a series of California fires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed scores. That’s BILLION, with a “B”. Since this is a monopoly utility, the money will come from residents electric bills.