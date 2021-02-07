Arctic Air Rules

The above picture is from midday from the Chicago water intake (about 2.75 miles east of downtown Chicago). You can see the ice that has formed and you can see that’s it’s a clear day. The temperature at the water intake dipped to -4.2° this morning and has only risen to +1° by noon EST. In the western suburbs, the temp. dipped to -17° at Aurora.

Temperatures early Sunday morning 2/7/21

Here’s some early morning temperatures. You can see that it was much colder on the west side of Lake Michigan. The air moderated 10-15 degrees crossing the open water of Lake Michigan. There was an area where the sky cleared out and the wind went light north of Gr. Rapids. Here, the temperature dipped to -13° at Baldwin, -9° at Cadillac, -8° at Alma and -5° at Big Rapids. In the U.P., Ironwood dropped to -23° and they had a 15 mph wind for a wind chill of -45°

South Haven Channel at midday 2 7 21

Here’s a pic. from the S. Haven Channel. While it’s sunny in Milwaukee and Chicago – it’s mostly cloudy in West Michigan. These are lake-effect clouds, caused by the very cold air coming over the relatively (important word) warmer open water of Lake Michigan. The air warms and lifts to form a deck of stratocumulus clouds. Note all the ice that has formed and the “life preservers” made of ice in the channel. Here at the channel at noon, the temperature was 11° with a west wind at 20 mph.

Muskegon Channel shortly after noon on 2 7 21

The Muskegon Channel shows the same thing…a solid deck of lake-effect clouds and lots of new ice. Temperatures at noon (and wind chill): Grand Rapids 10° (-5°), Big Rapids 6° (-9), Ironwood -12° (-34°).

satellite picture noon 2 7 21

Here’s a satellite pic. from around noon this Sunday. It’s clear on the west side of Lake Michigan, with snow on the ground in Wisconsin and N. Illinois. It’s mostly cloudy with lake-effect clouds in West Michigan.

The coldest temp. I could find in the U.S. this AM was -36° at St. Croix, Minnesota.

Florida radar

Here’s Florida radar. A cold front is moving through south Florida. Temps. at noon: 84° in Miami, 71° in Tampa and 50° in Tallahassee. There are scattered thunderstorms along the cold front in S. Florida. Temperatures in Tampa should hold steady around 70° this PM, then fall into the 60s for the Big Game this evening.