Clouds and a breeze kept many areas from freezing out this early Monday. We’ll have another chance of frost/freeze early Tues. AM with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. The Freeze Warning covers everyone…inc. the lakeshore.

Freeze Warning Monday Night

We could come close to 32 Wed. AM where the skies stay mostly clear and the wind is light/calm, so there may be a Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory for early Weds., too. After that we may be out of the woods as temps. start ot moderate.

Forecast rainfall for Thursday

Grand Rapids officially had 021″ of rain on Sunday. Rainfall amounts were highest to the south/southeast of G.R. Hastings had 0.86″ of rain on Sunday. The above map is forecast rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center for Thursday and Thursday night…much of the area could see over an inch of rain, along with a round of thunderstorms.