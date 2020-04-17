Another Big Severe Weather Outbreak in the South on Sunday

Another significant severe weather outlook is likely Sunday across the Southern U.S.

Severe Weather Reports from Sunday 4/12

Last (Easter) Sunday/Sunday night, 135 tornadoes were reported from Texas to South Carolina. There were at least 19 fatalities and nearly 100 injured by the twisters. On the map above you can see tornado reports (red dots) and wind damage reports (blue dots). Supercell thunderstorms spawned multiple tornadoes as they tracked east-northeast with tornadoes and severe storms continuing right through Sunday night. If I remember right, this was the biggest severe weather/tornado day since 2011.

Regarding Sunday’s storms, the Storm Prediction Center says:

"...across LA and MS, an MCS (meso-scale complex) will be possible. In addition, supercells, possibly tornadic, may form ahead of any MCS over LA and MS. The general model trend is for upscale growth, and this could be a combination of storm modes. At any rate, tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail will all be possible.