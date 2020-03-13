Anniversary of the “Super Storm”

This Friday the 13th is the anniversary of one of the worst storms to ever hit the U.S. At the height of the storm, areas from Honduras to Eastern Canada were being blasted by the storm system. There were 270 storm-related fatalities, including 47 in Florida, from a series of tornadoes and a vicious squall-line that raced from N. Florida all the way past Cuba into the Caribbean.

Radar – Superstorm of March 1993

Here’s radar from March 13, 1993. This was a solid line of thunderstorms – a squall line (derecho) that stretched for hundreds of miles – from Georgia through Florida, through Cuba and down into the Caribbean. All along the line, there were severe winds of up to 100 miles an hour. More than a million customers lost power from just the storms and it was most likely the greatest non-hurricane loss of trees in Florida history. There were 100 mph wind gusts in the Havana, Cuba area. It was the worst line of thunderstorms to ever cross Florida and Cuba. There were 11 tornadoes along this line of storms, up to EF2 intensity. Three of the tornadoes produced fatalities.

Chuck Muer, owner of the Charley’s Crab restaurants in Grand Rapids and Florida, his wife and two friends were lost at sea during that storm.

Path of the Low Pressure Center – Superstorm of March 1993

Here’s the path of the storm (from WFLA). A storm surge of up to 12 feet flooded shore areas on the West Coast of Florida, especially from Tampa to the north. Along the path of the storm, many weather stations had record low air pressure readings outside of hurricanes. The clouds from the storm stretched from Eastern Wisconsin east well out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Snow totals from the Superstorm of 1993

Accumulating snow fell all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico…nearly half a foot of snow fell at DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The highest snow total was an astonishing 69″ at Mt. LeConte, Tennessee. They reported 35-foot drifts! Up to 35″ of snow fell in Union Co., Georgia. Other snow totals: 43″ at Syracuse NY – 30″ at Gatlinburg TN – 25″ at Pittsburgh PA – 23″ at Chattanooga TN – 17″ at Ottawa, Canada – 13″ at Birmingham AL …. over a foot of snow fell on Boston and New York City, with 10″ at Atlanta GA. It was estimated that the snow fell across the U.S. was over 13 cubic miles. Numerous locations reported blizzard or whiteout conditions and also thundersnow. Airport from Tampa to Halifax were closed. There were many roof collapses from the weight of the snow. The storm affected 26 states. At one point 10 million customers were without power.

Fairly strong north winds on the back side of the storm brought Arctic air down into Michigan. Average high temperatures for West Michigan at this time of year are in the mid 40s. In March 1993, Grand Rapids had high temperatures of 28, 23 and 20 on the 12th, 13th and 14th. Low temperatures from the 12th thru the 15th in G.R. were 2 (record low), 9, 5, and 6 above zero. From March 9 through the 24th, there was only one day that was warmer than average. We had 16 days that month with at least a trace of snow.