Anniversary of the lone tornado of 2019 in W. Michigan.

While the severe storms of 9/11/19 that brought 100 mph winds (that unroofed the apartment building near Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in downtown G.R.) were a bigger event, the lone tornado in West Michigan in 2019 occurred on May 19 in Barry County near the town of Lacey.

Damage on Farm in Barry County – pic. taken 5/20/19

From the National Weather Service: Time: 0625 PM TORNADO 3 NNE LACEY 42.53N 85.17W 05/19/2019 BARRY MI SURVEYED BY NWS EMPLOYEE

NWS STORM SURVEY FOUND DAMAGE FROM A TORNADO WITH TOP WINDS ESTIMATED AT 80 MPH (EF0). THREE BARNS ON ONE FARM WERE DAMAGED AND A TELEPHONE POLE AS WELL AS SEVERAL TREES WERE BLOWN DOWN. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

There are several damage pictures here from the G.R. NWS facebook page. Most of the damage was at one farm. There were 3 barns damaged at that farm. The damage path ran from southwest to northeast for approx. 1.3 miles. The tornado was approximately 50 yards wide, or about half the length of a football field.

Here’s some tree damage from the tornado. About a dozen trees were uprooted or snapped off. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Debris blown out into the field19

This last bit of damage (a roof lofted and set down here). This is was the 5th tornado in Michigan in 2019 . Four small tornadoes touched down on March 14 in the Flint Area. This is another of these small and narrow tornadoes that spin up and dissipate before we can get on TV to tell you about it. (this one lasted 4 minutes. We did see rotation in the cloud, which does not mean there is an actual tornado on the ground. The NWS did issue a tornado warning for parts of Barry and Eaton County. The line of showers and thunderstorms that moved through that evening contained relatively little lightning, but the storms did have gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.