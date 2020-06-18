Today (Thursday 6 18) is an Air Quality Alert Day – aka Clean Air Action Day – formerly known as an Ozone Action Day. The alert is for “elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.”

Temperatures will be warm – mid-to-upper 80s with full sunshine and light winds.

Air Quality Alert Counties

The alert is for the lakeshore counties from Mason County to the south, all around Lake Michigan, including NW Indiana and the Chicago Area. It also includes Kent and Cass Counties. A Clean Air Action Day has also been declared for the Detroit Area.

Fares are usually waived on The Rapid (Grand Rapids Area) during designated Clean Air Action Days (fixed routes), but this may not be the case now because of the coronavirus. The Clean Air Coalition website says: “Free bus rides on Clean Air Action Days are also suspended until further notice.“

Message from the Macatawa Area Express

The message above was posted by MAX – the Macatawa Area Express – transit in the Holland/Zeeland Area.

"People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling...using gasoline powered lawn equipment...and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...biking to work...delaying or combining errands...and using water based paints.

Given that conditions will not change, it’s likely that we’ll have a Clean Air Action Day on Friday, too.