A Warm Easter Weekend

It’s going to be a relatively warm Easter Weekend, for Michigan and for much of the U.S. The map above shows forecast high temps. for the U.S. on Easter Sunday…High Temps. in the 70s up into MN and 80s into SD with some 90s in the Arizona desert.

8-14 day outlook for April 7 – 13

The 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows warmer-than-average weather for areas east of the Rockies and cooler than average temperatures in the West. The most likely area to see the warmth is right over the Great Lakes. This could bring several days in the 70s and even a day close to 80°. Again, I’ll add a word of caution…a warm push in April can bring severe weather with it…and this is not good for fruit farmers, who don’t want the blossoms to come out too soon and then be susceptible to a frost.

Very Windy in the Plains Monday evening – especially South Dakota

Peak wind gusts Monday: 51 mph at O’Hare Airport in Chicago, 50 mph at the Chicago Water Intake.

Also: Water temps: Reeds Lake 46°, Holland St. Park 43°. Here’s when you can spot the International Space Station. Security camera catches Alabama tornado. Snow in NY and ME. Launching a weather balloon in 30 mph winds.

And:

NWS Birmingham@NWSBirmingham BREAKING: We’ve upgraded 3 of the March 25th tornadoes to EF-3…Elliotts Creek (140 mph), Ohatchee-Wellington (140 mph) & Sawyerville-Centreville-Columbiana (150 mph). EF-2 damage (115 mph) has also been found in SW Marengo County. Mobile home demolished by Alabama tornado. This Spiller billing statement was sucked out of a home on Hale County Road 19 near Greensboro, AL last week and traveled 105 miles east, northeast where it came to rest in a pasture in Alpine, AL. Dangerous rip currents Monday – 93 rescued. That was close. China generated 53% of the world’s total coal-fired power in 2020. Alabama tornado tracks. Now that’s a cold front. Interesting weather in BC. Satellite view of storms that brought 7″ of rain to Nashville TN.