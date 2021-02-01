A Visit from the Polar Vortex?

The models are forecasting a frigid blast of Arctic air for West Michigan. It starts turning colder on Friday, but the REAL cold gets here next week. The top map is the European model forecast temperatures for 7 am Tue. Feb. 9. Grand Rapids is +5°. You can tell there is a west wind and Lower Michigan is getting a nice boost from Lake Michigan. The temperature is -14° at Waukegan IL and -15° at Midway Airport in Chicago…it’s +8 at S. Haven (downwind from the fattest part of the lake, which is mostly still open water.

Diagram of the Polar Vortex from NOAA

The Polar Vortex is not something new and it’s there most of the time over the North Pole. However, on rare occasion a piece of the vortex dips south into the United States. Bitter cold air races south. It has little chance to warm as it passes over solid snow cover and frozen lakes.

Animation of the Polar vortex from January 2019

This animation from NASA shows the Polar Vortex coming south into the U.S. two years ago. Grand Rapids had two bitter cold days to end the month of January in 2019. On 1/30, the high/low temperature was 2/-8 and on the 31st it was 4/-10. We had a stretch of 8 days that was 17.5 degrees colder than average. The cold ignited lake-effect snow and we had 26.3″ of fluffy snow – increasing the snow on the ground from 2″ to 14″ in Gr. Rapids. Mt. Carroll, Illinois set an all-time coldest ever temperature for the state of Illinois on 1/31/99 at -38F. Now that is cold!

10-day total snowfall forecast from the European model

This map shows a 10-day total snowfall forecast from the European model. You can see the snow is part general snow and part lake-effect. In 2019, Grand Rapids had a total of 33.2″ of snow from Feb. 1 thru the end of winter. Despite a relatively long time when very cold air comes across Lake Michigan, we often get small flakes when it gets this cold and it’s a little slower to accumulate.

Stay tuned to later forecasts. This should be the coldest stretch of the winter.