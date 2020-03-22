A Little Snow

We average 8.3″ of snow in G.R. during the month of March. This year, we’ve had just a trace of snow in the first 3 weeks of March. We’ve had a trace of snow on seven days. In fact, the last time we had measurable snow in G.R. was Feb. 26.

We have a good chance of at least a little bit of snow tonight (Sun. night) and perhaps very early on Monday. It won’t be much…an inch or less on the grass and less on the roads. Our Futurecast shows up to an inch south of G.R. and less than an inch to the north. There may be enough snow to cause a slick spot or two on the roads late Sun. night. Any snow that does accumulate will quickly melt Monday as temps. climb above 40°.

Snow Probability Map from the Weather Prediction Center

They also have the highest chance of an inch of snow south of Grand Rapids. The Sunday night-Monday snow will extend from Iowa to Maine. Snow for the Catskills, Poconos and New England. Snow will also fall over a large portion of Europe.

From the NWS: 2008: A record 6.6 inches of snow fell at Grand Rapids on the first day of Spring. Muskegon had a record 7 inches, while 8 to 14 inches of snow fell south of a line from Holland to Jackson. From me: And in the very warm and almost snowless winter of 1982-83, the snowiest day of the winter was the first day of spring, when 6″ of snow fell.

Forecast for Sunday and Monday

Today (Sun.) we’ll see increasing cloudiness, a light northeast wind and highs in the low 40s. Monday, any lingering snow moves out around daybreak with temps. up kto the mid 40s in the PM. We’ll have a chance of rain showers from Weds. to Fri., then probably a dry weekend. Temperatures starting Tue. should be back to or above 50°.

Saturday evening at the Muskegon Channel

This was shortly after sunset at the Muskegon Channel – note the boat – probably fishermen. The high temperature Saturday at the Muskegon Channel was just 31.5°. Grand Rapids reached 35° at the airport. Saturday will go down as the coolest day of this month of March. We had 92% of possible sunshine on Sat. and an average wind of 7 mph. So far, the month of March is running 4° warmer than average. This will be the first time in 4 years and the second time in 7 years that March has been warmer than average. Last year, March was 3.4° cooler than average and in 2018, March was 1.3° cooler than average.

Long Range temperature forecast thru 4/4



The long range outlook from thru April 4 shows warmer than average in E. North America and colder than average from the Pacific NW to Alaska.

ALSO: Skiing in the Alps on Saturday. Saturday’s national high/low temps: 93° at Miles City, FL; -20° at Sea Gull Lake, MN (a pretty cold temp. for spring). Valdez AK has seven FEET of snow on the ground. Giant message on the Omni Hotel in Dallas. Beautiful sunshine at Fish Creek, Alberta on Sat. The sparkling water of Little River Canyon in AL.