Monday evening after the showers and thundershowers pushed off to the east, breaks in the clouds led to a fiery sunset.

Sunset over the orchard

I took these pics. with my i-phone around 7 pm looking west over the orchard.

Sunset 10 12 20

There were several layers of clouds. The scattered (to broken) low clouds were close to the ground and moving along at a good clip. Here’s viewer pics. of the sunset from Jenison and Grand Haven.