A Day for the Birds

The above pic. is one of four sent to us from Shelly Evilsizor in St. Joseph County. This is a pair of eagles making an appropriate pose for Valentine’s week.

Peregrine Falcon on the NE River House camera

This peregrine falcon came by our NE River House camera this afternoon. Here’s more on the peregrine falcons in downtown G.R.

I had a variety of birds at my home feeders today (and the usual trio of squirrels). While I don’t have a picture to share, there was a red-bellied woodpecker that pecked away at my suet. Right about the same time, a pair of cardinals showed up. I get more sparrows than anything else.

I’ve also had several pictures come in of robins in our area. Joyce and Al wrote: “Saw 5 Robins in my Mountain Ash Tree this morning. Do they know something we don’t know about Spring in Greenville. Also my Goldfinches are starting to turn yellow.” More later tonight – news time now.