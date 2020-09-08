A cooler pattern starts today and looks like it will continue for awhile. First we have some scattered showers and a few thundershowers today. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

Grand Rapids Radar

And Regional Radar:



We’ll have a brisk northeast wind. High temperatures will vary from the mid 50s in the northern part of our viewing area, to the low 60s in Grand Rapids, to the low 70s in the counties that border Indiana. We’ll be a few degrees warmer on Wednesday with a chance of a shower (not as much rain as today). We’ll warm back up into the 70s toward the end of the week.

The long-range outlook continues to keep us a touch cooler than average for the period from Sept. 15-21.

Snow in Colorado

Winter Storm for Colorado: Here’s current Colorado observations – the cold air was pouring in. At 1 am it was still 71 in Pueblo, but down to 47 in Denver. At Pueblo, the wind at 8 pm was East at 6 mph. An hour later, the wind was North at 38 mph with a peak gust of 56 mph.

