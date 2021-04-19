A Cool Week – Freeze Watch & Warning

So far (thru Sun.) the month of April is still averaging 4.5° warmer than average. We’ll erase most of that this week. The temperature in Grand Rapids rose from 47° at midnight to 51° at 2 am. Much of the day it’ll only be in the mid-upper 40s as a cold front comes through. With it there is a chance of a light shower or sprinkle. Here’s radar:
- and regional radar:
- We’ll see a few light rain showers this Monday, then a period of wet snow or a mix is possible Tuesday – best chance toward the Indiana border. Winter Weather Advisories are out for a large part of Kansas and N. Missouri, where snow is expected.
I can’t think of the last time a snowstorm passed south of Grand Rapids on April 20th. You can see quite an arc of snowfall from Montana to Colorado – east to Illinois and then northeast into Canada. There’s another area of significant snow north of Lake Superior.
- Freeze Warning in effect from April 20, 01:00 AM EDT until April 20, 08:00 AM EDT
- Freeze Watch in effect from April 20, 08:00 PM EDT until April 22, 11:00 AM EDT
This map shows temperature departure from average over the next 5 days. Quite a contrast…it’s summer on the West Coast and we’re back to March in most areas east of the Rockies (S. Florida stays warm).
Central Florida gets soaked over the next 3 days…over 4″ possible near Orlando.
Temperatures here in W. Michigan will struggle to reach the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday – that’s nearly 20 deg. cooler than average.