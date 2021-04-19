A Cool Week – Freeze Watch & Warning

So far (thru Sun.) the month of April is still averaging 4.5° warmer than average. We’ll erase most of that this week. The temperature in Grand Rapids rose from 47° at midnight to 51° at 2 am. Much of the day it’ll only be in the mid-upper 40s as a cold front comes through. With it there is a chance of a light shower or sprinkle. Here’s radar:

and regional radar:

We’ll see a few light rain showers this Monday, then a period of wet snow or a mix is possible Tuesday – best chance toward the Indiana border. Winter Weather Advisories are out for a large part of Kansas and N. Missouri, where snow is expected.



Snowfall map from the Weather Prediction Center

I can’t think of the last time a snowstorm passed south of Grand Rapids on April 20th. You can see quite an arc of snowfall from Montana to Colorado – east to Illinois and then northeast into Canada. There’s another area of significant snow north of Lake Superior.

Temperature Departure from Average next 5 days

This map shows temperature departure from average over the next 5 days. Quite a contrast…it’s summer on the West Coast and we’re back to March in most areas east of the Rockies (S. Florida stays warm).

Expected rainfall across Florida

Central Florida gets soaked over the next 3 days…over 4″ possible near Orlando.

Temperatures here in W. Michigan will struggle to reach the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday – that’s nearly 20 deg. cooler than average.