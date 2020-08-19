A Cool Morning in Michigan

Much of Lower Michigan had the coolest morning in over two months this Weds. morning. Up top, you can see low temperatures in N. Lower Michigan. The thermometer reached 39° at Grayling and 36° at Roscommon. Here’s some 6 am temps. from West Michigan:

6 am Temperatures in W. Michigan

Official low temps. this AM: 52° Grand Rapids, 51° Muskegon, 50° Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, 49° Benton Harbor, Big Rapids, Coldwater and Marshall, 48° Holland and 47° at Fremont.

Chicago – Wed. AM 8 19 20

It was much warmer over the warmer water of Lake Michigan this morning, then over the cooler land. Here at the Chicago Water Intake and just north at the Wilmette IL buoy, the low temperature overnight was 70°. Just a couple miles inland from Lake Michigan, the Waukegan IL airport had a low temp. of 54°.

Enjoy the day!