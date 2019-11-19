It’s been a cool, damp and cloudy pattern. Over the last 3 weeks, the temperature has been 9.6° cooler than average. We’ve had only one day warmer than average since Oct. 28 and we’ve only had one day since Oct. 23rd with more than 50% of possible sunshine.

Season Snowfall

Here’s a look at season snowfall. We’re up to 6.8″ in both Grand Rapids and Lansing, 7.1″ in Kalamazoo and 10.9″ in Muskegon. The most snow in the state so far is at a spot about 10 miles south of Grand Marais in the U.P. where they had had 52″ of snow already.

Here’s some other season snowfall totals thru 11/18: Scottville 21.2″, Hart 16.8″, Bloomingdale 15.5″, Fremont 12.0″, Hastings 7.3″, ‘Alma 6.8″, Eaton Rapids 6.8″, Grand Ledge 6.8″, Augusta 6.5″, Lowell 4.9″, Charlotte 4.0″, Baldwin 3.7″, Big Rapids 2.2″.

Northern Michigan Season Snowfall: Paradise (U.P.) 49.0″, NW Research Farm 40.0″, Maple City (Leelanau Co.) 37.3″, Kalkaska 26.9″, Northport 24.8″, Gaylord 21.2″, Wellston (Manistee Co.) 20.8″, Beulah 20.7″, Traverse City 19.5″, E. Jordan 18.8″ Fife Lake 18.4″, S. Ste. Marie 17.1″, Cadillac 15.0″, Harrisville 14.4″, Petoskey 12.6″, Houghton Lake 12.2″, Lake City 11.4″, Mio 10.8″. Charlevoix 9.5″, Alpena 8.5″, St. Ignace 8.5″, Glennie 7.2″, Gladwin 6.5″, Atlanta 6.5″, E. Tawas 6.0″.

Bittersweet Ski Area expects to be open today and Wed. from 3 pm – 10 pm. Thu. looks iffy with the warmer temps. and rain. Here’s ski conditions in Michigan.

Muskegon Channel Monday PM

This pic. is from the Muskegon Channel Mon. PM – showing a boat moving through the channel in the light fog.

South Haven Channel Mon. AM 11 18 19

This was the S. Haven channel Monday AM. You can see a number of fishermen on the breakwater.