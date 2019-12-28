We’ve had 9 dry days in a row (thru Friday the 27th). That’s without even a sprinkle or flurry. The last time we had that long a dry stretch was 11 consecutive days from July 2-12, 2018.

The ground remains damp. In December, we have higher humidities, less sunshine and weak sunshine – so it’s much harder to dry out the ground now than in summer.

Despite the dry stretch, river levels remain higher than average. Early Saturday (28th), the Grand River at Grand Rapids has a flow of 4,880 cubic feet per second – compared to an average flow for Dec. 28 of 3,120 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 2,700 cfs – compared to an average flow of 1,770 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 1,050 cfs – compared to an average flow of 775 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 3920 – compared to an average flow of 3,160 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 4,290 cfs – compared to an average flow of 4,089 cfs. The Fox River at Appleton, Wisconsin has a flow of 7,540 cfs, compared to an average flow of 3,300 cfs.

The rivers that connect the Great Lakes continue to have well above average flow. The St. Clair River at Port Huron has a flow of 252,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 187,000 cfs.

Lake Superior Water Level Graph

The water level of Lake Superior is down 4″ in the last month, up 2″ in the last year and is now 11″ higher than the December average level. It’s 4″ below the highest December level ever, which occurred in 1985.

Lake Michigan/Huron water level graph

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is down 1″ in the last month, but up 16″ in the last year (record precipitation this year in Green Bay and Grand Rapids). It’s 35″ higher than the average December level, but still 2″ below the record December level reached in 1986.

Lake Erie water level graph

The water level of Lake Erie is up 2″ in the last month and up 3″ in the last year. The level is 27″ above the average December level, but it’s 8″ below the December record level of 1986.

Lake Ontario water level graph

The water level of Lake Ontario is unchanged in the last month, but 10″ higher than one year ago. The level is 19″ above the average December level and 8″ below the record highest December level back in 1945.

Lake St. Clair water level graph

The water level of Lake St. Clair is up 1″ in the last month, up 8″ in the last year and is now 30″ higher than the December average level. The lake is 5″ below the record December water level set in 1986.

GREAT LAKES NEWS: Sand traps that you won’t hit your golf ball into. Anonymous donor gives one million dollars. Green ooze came from factory. Giant goldfish the size of a basketball. Lake Superior habitat threatened. State of Emergency may be declared. Reducing the outflow from Lake Superior to lower the levels of the rest of the Great Lakes. 75 million dollars for the Soo Locks. The oldest gray wolf at Isle Royale National Park has died. The 12-year-old male was apparently killed by other wolves on the Lake Superior island. Great Lakes shipping down 6.4% in 2019.