8 Days After Hurricane Laura – 181,929 Customers Without Power – Death Toll Climbs

It’s been 8 days since Hurricane Laura slammed into SW Louisiana with gusts as high as 132 mph at Lake Charles. As of early Friday – there are still 181,929 customers without power in Louisiana and another 9,632 in Texas. Cameron and Calcasieu (Lake Charles) Parishes still have 98% of the counties without power. Beauregard Parish is at 79% without power and Winn Parish has 67% of the county without power. Some areas have no running water. In the Louisiana heat, it really makes the recovery more difficult.

Hurricane Laura – Category Four in the Gulf of Mexico

Above is a satellite picture of Hurricane Laura. Here it’s a Category Four storm with a very well-defined eye. The death toll from Laura has risen to 20. As is sometimes the case, there have been more deaths and injuries after the storm than during the storm.

On the good side, many groups have stepped up to help from the government (FEMA and disaster aid) to private sector charities (Red Cross, Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, etc.) to the American Legion and faith-based groups. Our company – Nexstar – is also raising $$ for hurricane relief.

For West Michigan – partly to mostly sunny and breezy today…about 72 this PM – slight chance (20-30%) of a shower and mid 70s on Saturday. There could be a shower late Sunday and a better chance of a shower or t-shower on Labor Day. It could be wet, with several rounds of rain and a chance of storms Tue. and Wed.

Wow! Check out Typhoon Maysak hitting Vladavostok, Russia. Too many people outside and too many people driving during a hurricane!