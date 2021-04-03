Today is the 65th anniversary of the Hudsonville-Standale tornado. It was 65 years ago today that West Michigan experienced the strongest tornado that has ever hit West Michigan. The strongest wind anywhere on Earth in the year 1956 occurred that Tuesday afternoon in Hudsonville, Michigan – USA. The tornado was rated F5. The old Fujita scale had F5 winds at 261-318 mph. The new EF5 scale has peak winds at over 200 mph. Regardless, it was the only F5 tornado anywhere in the world in 1956.

The Hudsonville-Standale Tornado was one of 4 strong tornadoes that hit West Michigan that day. The numbers on the map indicate the F-scale of the tornadoes.

That March had been cold and snowy. People were waiting for spring. On Monday, April 2nd, warm air moved north from the Gulf of Mexico. Severe thunderstorms developed and produced 19 tornadoes in OK, KS NE and MO. The twisters killed 7 people. One tornado skipped along a 108-mile path from OK into KS. A savings bond from a destroyed home near Newkirk OK was found near Williamsburg, Kansas—more than 100 mi (160 km) from its origin. Near Maple City KS, a plastic belt was found embedded in a tree. Another tornado skipped up and down along a 127-mile path through 4 counties in Kansas.

On April 3rd, severe thunderstorms developed from E. Wisconsin to E. Oklahoma. These storms produced 28 tornadoes in 11 different states. Six of these twisters produced 31 fatalities.

Two pictures – before and after the Tornado near Saugatuck

During the late afternoon a strong waterspout moved onshore from Lake Michigan. This first tornado hit Saugatuck, Gibson, Graafschap and SE Holland. That tornado was a powerful F4 and destroyed the Saugatuck Lighthouse and the beach house at Oval Beach. It’s very unusual to have a strong tornado come off a cold lake, where the water temperature was probably in the low 40s. That tornado injured 7 and destroyed four homes. This twister occurred around 5:30-6 pm and was on the ground for 9 miles.

As the first tornado dissipated, a second quickly formed at Vriesland and intensified rapidly, reaching F5 strength, moving through Hudsonville. I believe that’s Chicago Drive in the upper right of the picture. That was the main route to Chicago before I-196 was built, which would be a little south or right of this picture. Thirteen of the 17 fatalities were in the Hudsonville Area, including two people who were in a car “that was lifted as high as the telephone poles”. This tornado would remain on the ground for nearly 50 miles through Georgetown Township, Standale, Walker, Comstock Park, Rockford and all the way to Trufant in Montcalm County. There were 4 fatalities in Kent County.

Tornado hits Benzie Co. 4 3 56

Two more strong tornadoes occurred that evening…an F4 that formed near Lake Michigan and traveled thru NW Manistee, Benzie and Grand Traverse Counties and an F3 twister that formed near Bangor and stayed on the ground until it reached Lowell. That tornado was on the ground continuously for 55 miles and resulted in 12 injuries.

Frame grab from film of the Hudsonville Standale Tornado…note the blue sky behind the twister

The WOODTV Weather Special has film of this deadly tornado and tips that can keep you safe during severe weather.

Check this out: Former WOODTV weatherman “Buck” Matthews with film of the tornado and damage. AND Blake Naftel’s awesome video on the tornadoes. Here’s more film of Standale, Walker and Comstock Park.

All total, there were 40 storm-related fatalities in the April 2-3 storms and 685 were injured. Michigan had a dozen F4-F5 tornadoes from 1953-77 and we have not had an EF4/5 tornado since 1977. We are long overdue for a violent tornado in Michigan.