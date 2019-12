The Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan (counties in purple on the map above). The Advisory runs until noon this Wednesday. It includes the lakeshore counties, the next set of counties inland from the lakeshore counties (including Kent and Kalamazoo Counties) and also Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia and Osceola Counties. The NWS says: until

Temperatures are cold enough for snow to stick to roads. There will be slippery spots even on main roads and expressways. While not in the Advisory, counties east of the Advisory counties will see snow showers and the possibility of an icy spot.