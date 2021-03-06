60° Temperatures This Coming Week

The pic. above is sunset Sat. evening at South Haven. Eight of the last nine days have been mostly sunny and we have more sunshine on the way for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

After a cool start to this Sunday, temperatures will be back up in the low 40s during the afternoon. Winds will be calm-light, so – with the sunshine – it’ll feel warmer than low 40s. It will only be in the mid-upper 30s near Lake Michigan. Warmer air moves in on Monday…with highs in the mid 50s in the PM, then 60° on Tuesday. It will be a little cooler at Lake Michigan.

Lake Michigan satellite picture Sat. PM 3 6 21

The Lake Michigan satellite picture showed a thin ribbon of ice from S. Haven up to Grand Haven. It looks like Torch Lake and Lake Charlevoix are open water. There were some scattered small cumulus clouds in West Michigan during the PM.

Saturday AM low temps. included 9° at Baldwin and 8° at Leota. Gaylord had the most snow on the ground in Lower MI with 11″.

Lake Superior satellite picture 3 6 21

This is the Lake Superior satellite picture from Sat. PM Some lake-effect clouds, which formed in rows, in the east half of the lake. There’s still snow in the U.P. Painesdale had the most with 39″ on the ground. Hancock and Kearsarge reported a 34″ snow cover, with 27″ at the town of Herman and 24″ at Munising. S. Ste Marie and Marquette had 20″ on the ground, with 16″ at Ironwood. Saturday AM the temperature dipped to -2° at Wakefield and -1° at Baraga.

The icy view from the S Haven Lighthouse Sat. PM

Interesting temperatures here at the S. Haven Lighthouse. At 8 am, the temp. was 31.5°. One hour later the temperature was up to 38.5°. The wind was dead calm and I’m think the sun hit the lighthouse and warmed the air next to the lighthouse. The wind started picking up and the temp. was down to 36.1 at 10 am and 33.8° at 11 am – it held around 34°-35° in the afternoon. Inland it was warmer…reathing 41° in Grand Rapids and 44° in Kalamazoo.

High Temperatures Saturday in the U.S.

It was a relatively warm day across the U.S. on Saturday. Look at the 60s up into N. Dakota and Montana…Bismarck was 10° warmer than Atlanta…70° in Salt Lake City. The warmest spot in the U.S. was 90° at a weather station ESE of Mecca CA. The coldest in the contiguous U.S. was -15° at Mt. Washington NH. Both Bettles and Northway AK dipped to -25°