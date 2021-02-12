The cold air in the central U.S. is pretty amazing. Billings, Montana had a high (not, low…HIGH) temperature Thursday of -11. The average high temp. for 2/11 is 39. So that was 50 degrees colder than average! Livingston, Montana’s high of -10F was 22 degrees colder than the previous lowest high temperature for 2/11.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for today (Friday 2/12). It’ll be another day of record cold in Montana. The cold air is dropping deep into the S. Plains, and spilling into the Pacific NW, where Portland OR is expected to stay below freezing all day.

Above are the forecast high temperatures for Monday 2/15. We’ll only be in the low-mid teens in Lower Michigan. Record cold all the way down to Texas, with forecast high temps. of just 35 at Houston and 16 at Dallas. It stays warm in Florida and the Desert SW.