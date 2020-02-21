5 Weeks Until the Detroit Tigers Open the Season

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull, right, throws out the first pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Just 5 weeks from today (March 26), the Detroit Tigers open their season with an away game in Cleveland. Their first home game is the following Monday (March 30) against Kansas City. The average high temperatures for the last week of March in Detroit are low 50s. Here’s a link to the Tigers schedule for the 2020 season.

Standing for the National Anthem at Fifth Third Park

The home opener (and first game of the season) for the Whitecaps is two weeks later on April 9. The average high temperature for April 9 in Gr. Rapids is 55°. Here’s a link to the Whitecaps schedule for 2020

Also: The NFL is thinking about adding two more teams to the playoffs. If they did this…I’m guessing it will have no effect on the Detroit Lions.