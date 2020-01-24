4th Wettest and 5th Warmest Start to Winter

This is the 4th wettest start to winter (since Dec. 1) and 5th warmest start to winter for Grand Rapids. So far this month of January is 6.4 deg. warmer than average. December was 4.0 deg. warmer than average. Since Dec. 1, Grand Rapids has had 7.36″ of precipitation and that is 3.23″ above average.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Jan. 31 – Feb. 6.

The long-range outlook continues to show a warmer than average pattern for the Great Lakes and most of the country.

8-14 Day Precipitation Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

The Precipitation Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center continues the trend of above average precipitation for the Great Lakes for Jan. 31 – Feb. 6.

We’ll continue to see areas of rain today, with perhaps some wet snow mixing in (mainly north of G.R.) and roads will be wet much of the day. Saturday look for an occasional mix of light rain and snow. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid-upper 30s during the day.

U.S. High Temperatures on Thursday

Mild air covers most of the U.S. High temperatures warmed back up into the low-mid 70s over the Central and Southern Florida Peninsula. Bismarck ND was the only U.S. station on the map to stay below freezing. The warmest temp. in the country was 82 at four locations in S. Texas, inc. McAllen. The coldest in the contiguous U.S. was -7 at Berlin NH and Island Pond VT. The coldest in Alaska was -36 at Arctic Village. Honoluly had a high/low of 80/64.

The Muskegon Channel Thurs. PM – from NOAA Coastwatch

Thursday was the Muskegon Channel Thursday PM, with ice on the breakwater, some ice in the water and ice on the shore, which is good – acting like a buffer to keep the waves from eroding the dunes and shoreline.

Thursday was the 9th day out of the last 15 days without a single minute of sunshine. In the last 15 days, we’ve had only one day with more than 17% sunshine. January will be the 5th month in a row with below average sunshine in West Michigan.

Daylight continues to increase. Today (Fri.) we get 2 minutes and 4 seconds more daylight than yesterday, with our sunrise at 8:05 am and the sunset at 5:44 pm. We have gained 38 minutes of daylight since the Winter Solstice. The sun angle at solar noon has climbed from 24% on the Winter Solstice to 28% today. Solar noon is at 12:54 pm (not at 12 noon because we live at the west edge of a time zone).

Season snowfall

Here’s season snowfall through Thursday. These numbers are below average, but above last year’s totals to this date…except for Marquette. The U.P. has had a lot of snow this winter. Marquette is 15.3″ above average. Houghton Lake is slightly above average snowfall to date. Here’s Regional Radar:

