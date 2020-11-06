"Indian Summer" is a period of 3 days or more of sunny, warm weather that occurs after a killing frost. Some years, there is no "Indian Summer" - in some years there are two periods that qualify as "Indian Summer". It's most apt to occur in Michigan in the month of October. It's a bonus when it occurs in early November. It's arguably the best week of the year, weatherwise. By mid- November, Michigan settles into a usually long period of short days and cloudy skies.

Monday, G.R. had a high temperature of 47° - average high temp. in G.R. for Monday was 54°. Tuesday the high temperature soared to 65°. Tuesday ended a stretch of 10 days in a row that were all colder than average and over those 10 days, we were 7.1° colder than average. Tuesday and Wednesday, G.R. had 100% sunshine. We're starting this Friday with a few thin high clouds. Here's a current satellite picture.