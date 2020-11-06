Honestly, I hadn’t remembered this until I saw a facebook notification early this AM. My first TV weathercast in G.R. was Nov. 5, 1974. The pic. shows how we did weather in those days…large maps covered with plexiglass. We’d write with markers on the glass, drawing fronts, high and low temperatures and temperatures. We had an old RCA AVQ-10 black and white radar. The microphone was on a cable that I dragged around with me as I moved from the desk to the weather maps. It’s been a wonderful journey – thanks to all who have watched me over the years.