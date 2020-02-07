2020 has been relatively warm, wet and cloudy

So far, 2020 has been cloudy, warm and wet. Twenty-three of the first 37 days of this year have had 0% sunshine – that’s 62% of the days! The year has been 7 degrees warmer than average. The coldest we’ve had in 2020 was 11° back on 1/20. We’ve only had 7 days that have been cooler than average. We’ve had 3.88″ of precipitation and that’s 1.46″ above average.

Here’s updated season snowfall totals. We added 3.5″ of new snow in Grand Rapids. Note that we’ve had pretty much the same amount of snow at the lakeshore as inland. That’s because we’ve had very little lake-effect snow this winter, because it’s been relatively warm.

Here’s high temperatures over the next 5 days – pretty close to average.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the latest 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 14-20. More of the same…warm in the Southeast, Cool in the West, the Plains and the Western Lakes.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook for Feb. 14-20 from the Climate Prediction Center

Once again, most of the country is expected to see above average precipitation. We’re looking at a chance of snow (or a mix of rain and snow) Sunday PM/night and again next Weds./Thurs. It looks like a cool Valentine’s Day.