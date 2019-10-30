20% of the Contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground Tue. AM

20% of the Contiguous U.S. woke up to see snow on the ground this Tue. AM (10/30). That’s by far the greatest snow cover in the 17 years I have records for. The average for those 17 years is 6.3%.

There’s a lot of cold air to our west and northwest. Temperatures were in the teens this AM in parts of the U.P. At 8 am EDT, the temp. was -13° in Bozeman MT, -24 in Big Piney WY, just 14° in Salt Lake City, 2° at the Grand Canyon, just 36° in Las Vegas NV. Yuma AZ had a north wind at 26 mph with a peak gust of 37 mph. BTW the wind was calm at the airports in both L.A. and San Diego.

Cooler than average in W. Michigan probably through the first two weeks of Nov. Mostly rain today…showers, bec. breezy and chilly tomorrow for Halloween…temps. upper 30s at trick-or-treat time. Here’s regiona radar: