18 days after Hurricane Laura came ashore, there are still 51,232 customers without power in LA

3:30 am Sunday 9/13/20 update: Eighteen days after Hurricane Laura came ashore in SW Louisiana, there are still 51,232 customers without power in LA. That includes 78.5% of Cameron Co., and 44.1% of Calcasieu Co. (Lake Charles). There are several thousand utility workers trying to get everyone back on the grid. So many poles and wires were knocked down by the hurricane.

Also, there is one lonely customer left in Linn Co. Iowa without power in Iowa more than a month (August 10) after the big derecho. The clean-up continues, especially in Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown and will for many months. Sixty-five percent of the trees in Cedar Rapids were knocked down or severely damaged by the storm.