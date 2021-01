Hey, first check out the rainbow waterfall. Here's a few places that have had more snow than Grand Rapids this year, starting with New York City (Central Park). Amarillo, Texas has had almost double the snowfall that G.R. has received. Madrid, Spain got the biggest snowstorm they've had in over 50 years - they had more snow in one day than G.R. has had all winter. Pittsburgh has had more than 4 times the snowfall of G.R. At the bottom, Alyeska AK - southeast of Anchorage got 7" of snow by 3 pm Sunday, bringing their season total to 496" (they don't count in tenths of an inch). They should top 500 inches today. They have over 12 FEET of snow on the ground.

You can travel south of G.R. to Kalamazoo or Oshtemo - they've had more snow than G.R. To the west, Holland and Muskegon have had more snow than G.R. To the north, Fremont has had more than double the snowfall that G.R. has recorded and even traveling east to Lansing, they've had more snow than G.R. Someone in G.R. has the snow repellent.