120″ of Snowfall in 7 Days, 471″ So Far This Winter!

The Alyeska Ski Resort, located 40 miles southeast of Anchorage Alaska, reports 120″ of snow in the last week and 471″ so far this winter. They have 150″ or 12 1/2 FEET of snow on the ground! (pic. from Esmailin Corsina). Moist air off the Pacific Ocean has to climb over the mountains and produces some very heavy snowfall. Pictures and webcams here.

High Temperatures for Friday, January 15, 2021

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Friday PM in Alaska…cool, but not real cold for Alaska in January. Temperatures Wednesday in Alaska ranged from 40° at Ketchikan, Skagway, Middleton, Klawock and Gustavus to -18 at Galena and McGrath.

This is a screen grab off the webcam at Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska. There in the middle of their “long night”. The sun last set here on Nov. 18. The next sunrise will be Jan. 22, when the top tip of the sun may is barely above a flat horizon for 47 minutes (sunrise 1:16 pm and sunset at 2:03 pm. The warmest temperature in Utqiagvik since Dec. 6 has been 7 above zero F.

Also: -58°F in Yakutsk, Siberia Thursday morning. Continued windy in the West. Gusts as high as 125 mph in the mountains. Gust to 79 mph at Glasgow MT. Thundersnow in Wyoming. National High/Low temps for Wednesday January 13: 79 at Boca Raton, FL; -11 at Gunnison, CO. Frost in Alabama. Pacific Ocean sunset. Launching a weather balloon in 67 mph winds. Thunderstorm Risk Days in the U.S. for the last six years. Hello halo. Globally, 2020 was one of the *weakest* in past 40 years. 10 days in a row now with no sunspots. Look at the frosty trees. Last link was in Spain.

The season so far ranks 2nd in Grand Rapids, MI for the least amount of snow through January 12 (7.5″). The only season with less snow up until this point was the winter of 1905-1906 (7.2″).