12 Tornadoes – inc. EF2 on March 31

Twelve tornado hit five states on Tuesday (3/31/20). The worst tornado hit Eufala, Alabama. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries. The image above is from drone video. This is a street of houses next to a golf course. You can see the houses on the right side of the street sustained significant damage, while there was only a little damage to the homes on the left side of the street.

Summary of the NWS storm survey

Homes wrecked just south of Eufala, Alabama

This tornado was on the ground for nearly 8 miles passing south of “downtown” Eufala. The tornado crossed the Walter F. George Reservoir and moved into Georgia. The twister was a strong EF2 that took the roof off of substantial homes. Note that the tornado hit in the late morning.

Tornado damage March 3, 2019

Eufala was hit by a more deadly tornado a year ago on March 3, 2019. This is a pic. of the fire station after that tornado, which resulted in 23 fatalities, mostly at a mobile home park. That tornado also started in Alabama, crossed the reservoir and moved into Georgia.

Here’s storm reports from March 31. Besides the tornadoes, ther were 86 reports of wind damage and 2 severe hail reports up in North Dakota. There were 4 other tornadoes in Alabama that were rated EF0 with winds of 70-80 mph. Other tornadoes hit Mississippi, N Florida and Georgia and there was one small tornado in Washington State.