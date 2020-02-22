We had 100% sunshine Friday in West Michigan – it was the first day with 100% sunshine in Grand Rapids since 12/21. We had 12 days in 2019 with 100% sunshine. We had back-to-back days with 100% sunshine on July 31 and August 1 last year. Pic. is Thunder Bay Island Fri. PM.

At this point, February is running 0.3 degrees warmer than average. Grand Rapids has had 1.08″ of precipitation this month, 0.19″ below average-to-date. The peak wind gust Friday in G.R. was 31 mph. Small Craft Advisories remain in effect today (Sat.). The water temp. at Holland St. Park is 32 – right at the freezing mark – with ice floating in the water nearshore.

Temperatures should reach the low 40s as the snow melts today…a touch cooler near Lake Michigan. We’re dry through Monday AM. The work week looks cloudy with rain showers starting late Monday, gradually changing to snow as colder air moves in. Several inches of snow is likely for the middle-latter part of next week.

High Temperatures Saturday

It’ll be a mild day over most of the U.S. with lots of high temps. in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

From the Mackinac Bridge Authority: ” Windy conditions (20-34mph) at the #MackinacBridge Saturday could affect high-profile vehicles (pickup trucks w/campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, enclosed semi-truck trailers). Reduce speed to 20mph max, turn on 4-way flashers & use outside lane.

Sunset Fri. evening in Chariton, Iowa – Pic from Austin Hamilton

Here’s a sunset pick from Central Iowa Fri. evening. Much of the Midwest was clear and breezy. Also: Snow in North Carolina. Highest temp. in the U.S. Friday was 84 at Thermal and at Dos Palmos CA – coldest was -38 at Peter Sinks UT. Rain in the Desert – here’s SW Regional radar:

