100% Sunshine….AGAIN!

Check out the MODIS satellite picture from Sunday PM. You can see the dark water of Lake Michigan and the open water of Traverse Bay and Torch Lake to the east of the bay. To the southwest of the bay, the west half of Crystal Lake looks to be open water. You can see the white where there was snow on the ground. High temperatures were a little warmer where the southwest wind was missing Lake Michigan (Kalamazoo reached 53° on Sunday, Grand Rapids stopped at 47°).

This was the Muskegon Channel on a sunny, winter Sunday. Note that the ice is all the way out to the far breakwater. The high temperature here at the beach was just 37°.

This was the sunset at S. Haven Sunday evening. Quite a few people came down to watch. Daylight continues to lengthen at the rate of nearly 3 minutes per day. The sunrise in (downtown) G.R. this Monday is at 7:27 am and the sunset at 6:25 pm giving us 10 hours and 58 minutes of daylight, nearly two hours more daylight than we had at the Winter Solstice. The sun angle above the southern horizon at solar noon (12:55 pm today) is 38°, up from 24° at the Winter Solstice. The combination of the higher sun angle and the lengthening daylight will gradually warm us up.

Sunshine Statistics

Over the last 5 days, Grand Rapids had 95.4% of possible sunshine, including 100% of possible sunshine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The last time we had 3 days in a row with 100% sunshine was May 2014….and we had more minutes of sunshine in the last 3 days than from Jan. 1-30th COMBINED! Now the tables are turned…and the clouds will rule from Mon. PM into Thursday.

Wave to 30.8 feet off the Washington Coast

A 30.8 foot wave…buoy 41 (located 45 NM Northwest of Aberdeen, Washington) reported a significant wave height of 30.8 feet around 5 PM Sunday afternoon! Waves started to subside thereafter.

ALSO: Magnifique sunset at Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Nice pic. of downtown Chicago. Sunday’s National High/Low temps: 86° at Falcon Lake, TX, 1 mile northwest of Castolon, TX; -26° at Peter Sinks, UT