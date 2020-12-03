Grand Rapids had 100% sunshine yesterday (Wed.). Getting total sunshine in December, the cloudiest month of the year on average, is pretty rare. Above is the MODIS satellite picture of the Great Lakes taken Wednesday and most of the white that you see is not clouds, but snow on the ground.

There is a narrow band of snow south of Traverse Bay. There’s also snow in N. Indiana…not right at the beaches, but inland a few miles and from there south to Central Indiana. These two areas were lake-effect. There is also snow in the Thumb area…where Lake Huron enhanced the snow from the passing low pressure center. The heaviest snow occurred in N. Ohio and NW Pennsylvania from the storm system and a boost from Lake Erie. Here up to 16″ of snow fell on Monday.

We have a chance of a little light snow (dusting) Friday AM and maybe some snow showers Sunday into Monday – but no big snow events for W. Michigan into early next week.

Sunset Tuesday 12 1 Alpine Township

I’ve been going to the Alpine Athletic Field to walk around the track there for exercise and the past couple days I took a few pics. This was sunset on Monday, with the sun setting into a distant bank of low lake-effect clouds that were about 25-30 miles away from me.

Flock of geese – Alpine Township

Each evening I’ve watched flocks of geese flying to the northwest around or just before sunset. Goose feathers are pretty warm and some geese that can find food are reluctant to leave West Michigan. I wonder if these geese might not hang down by the Grand River by day and retreat to a field or inland lake in the evening.

Farmer harvesting corn

With the corn dried out and the ground fairly dry, it was a good time for this farmer to harvest his corn crop.

Moon rising Monday evening

This was the moon rising Monday evening with the steeple from Holy Trinity Church at the bottom. The moon was ever-so-slightly past full. These two full moons closest to the Winter Solstice rise the farthest northeast and set the farthest northwest of our annual moons. They also climb highest overhead.