Porsche remains committed to entering Formula 1, despite its plan for a partnership with Red Bull Racing collapsing in September.

That’s according to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who on Wednesday following a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council said Porsche is still in discussions with F1 teams.

“At Spa-Francorchamps in August, Audi announced it was joining the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 as a power unit manufacturer,” he said. “We also note that Porsche are still in discussions with Formula 1 teams.”

Porsche is also on the record as having stated it still desires an F1 entry, despite failing to reach a deal with Red Bull.

Former Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess in May said Audi and Porsche had both been approved by the automaker to enter F1 in 2026, when new power unit rules focused on sustainability are due to be introduced.

While Audi will enter as a power unit supplier, it will also partner with an existing team whose identity will be revealed later this year. The team is expected to be Sauber whose current partnership with Alfa Romeo ends after 2023.

Porsche was expected to follow a similar path with Red Bull, but couldn’t achieve a deal that would have given it an “equal footing” when it came to control of the team. Negotiations then broke down in September.

An alternative could be McLaren, which has previously ran F1 cars with Porsche power units. Furthermore, McLaren’s team principal, Andreas Seidl, was previously head of Porsche’s motorsport division and ran the automaker’s successful LMP1 program in the World Endurance Championship.

Then there’s Williams which has a connection with the VW Group. The team’s CEO, Jost Capito, in his last role was head of the Volkswagen R performance and motorsport division.

Related Articles