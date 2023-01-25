Toyota launched a redesigned Land Cruiser last year, and while the nameplate is no longer offered in the U.S., the new generation of the rugged SUV has spawned a Lexus LX twin that arrived here for the 2022 model year.

Soon, the Land Cruiser will spawn a smaller sibling known as the Land Cruiser Prado, and as was the case for previous generations, the new Prado will have its own Lexus GX twin that should come to the U.S.

The current GX, known as the GX 460, has been on sale since the 2010 model year and thus is long overdue for a redesign. A trademark filing made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by a Toyota official on Sept. 7, 2021, suggests the new GX will be known as the GX 550.

Rumors point to the new Prado launching this summer. Any GX twin will likely arrive shortly thereafter, which means the new GX could reach dealerships as a 2024 model.

Not much is known about the new Prado and GX, apart from the vehicles riding on Toyota’s TNGA-F body-on-frame platform shared with the Land Cruiser and LX twins, as well as Toyota’s Tundra pickup and related Sequoia SUV. A shortened TNGA-F platform is also destined for the next Toyota Tacoma, and likely a related 4Runner SUV.

Hybrid technology is expected to be standard across the range, including for the current 2.8-liter turbodiesel-4 offered on the GX in some markets. Don’t look for the current 4.6-liter V-8 in the U.S.-spec GX to stick around. Rumors point to an electrified 4-cylinder, though it may also get a detuned version of the 409-hp twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 in the LX. Stay tuned.

