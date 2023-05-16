Lamborghini on Tuesday revealed the new Urus Performante Special Edition, a visually enhanced Urus SUV inspired by the Aventador-based Essenza SCV12 track car introduced in 2020.

Just 40 examples are planned, matching the production run of the Essenza SCV12, and build slots are reserved exclusively for owners of the track car.

The special edition is based on the Urus Performante, which is the current range-topper. Performance upgrades are limited to reduced weight. While it doesn’t actually add more power than the Urus’ 657-hp stock rating, it accelerates 0.2 of a second quicker to 60 mph, needing just 3.3 seconds to achieve the feat.

The focus of the Urus Performante Special Edition was on color schemes designed to match individual examples of the Essenza SCV12. Each race car’s number is also included on the doors.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

An additional touch is the exposed carbon fiber. It’s used for the hood, roof, rocker covers, side mirrors, and a trim piece on the tailgate.

Lamborghini includes a few upgrades inside as well, including more carbon fiber and dashboard and side sill plaques with an “Essenza SCV12” script and a silhouette of the track car.

Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design house and Ad Personam personalization department were responsible for the designs.

The Urus Performante Special Edition is possibly the last version of the current Urus as Lamborghini is working on an updated version that will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s due next year and is likely to pair the Urus’ current turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor integrated in the transmission.

